Utah man charged in ricin threat against Trump

A US Navy veteran from Utah was charged on Friday with five federal felony counts stemming from a ricin threat targeting President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, FBI chief Christopher Wray and a high-ranking naval admiral.
The felony complaint filed in US District Court in Salt Lake City accuses William Clyde Allen III with threatening to use the biological toxin ricin as a weapon in letters he sent addressed to Trump and the others nearly two weeks ago. Allen was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Logan, Utah.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>