Uzi Dayan announces candidacy for Likud, intentions to be defense minister

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Maj. Gen. (ret.) Uzi Dayan declared he will be Israel's next defense minister, announcing his intentions to run in the Likud's primary elections.
"I will run in the Likud primaries ahead of the 2019 elections and I will work to serve as the defense minister of the State of Israel,"he said ahead of a meeting of the Likud Central Committee."We are witnessing an escalation on the northern border and in Gaza, and the proliferation of severe terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, which have exacted heavy costs in recent weeks, when Iran is banging on Israel's northern border, terrorists digging tunnels under the feet of residents in the South and North," he said.
Dayan is the nephew of famed general Moshe Dayan and has been a member of the Likud since 2008.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>