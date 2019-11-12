Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

VP Mike Pence: America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 23:30
Vice President of the United States Mike Pence commented the barrage of rockets shot from Gaza at Israel throughout Tuesday, November 12.

"The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians. It's clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself," Pence tweeted.


