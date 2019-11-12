VP Mike Pence: America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself

Vice President of the United States Mike Pence commented the barrage of rockets shot from Gaza at Israel throughout Tuesday, November 12.



"The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians. It's clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself," Pence tweeted.

The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians. It's clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 12, 2019

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });