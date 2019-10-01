Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Vape shop owners sue Massachusetts over product sale ban

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 03:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Several vape shop owners are suing the state of Massachusetts for implementing a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products and asked the court to deem it "unconstitutional."

Massachusetts imposed a ban on sales of all e-cigarettes and supplies, both those used for tobacco and marijuana, which is legal in the state, citing a national public health emergency.

U.S. health officials are investigating a mysterious vaping-related respiratory illness that has so far caused 12 deaths and sickened 805 people.



The ban will impact customers, wholesalers and corporations, the plaintiffs said in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts on Sunday.



The plaintiffs argue that the ban undermines the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's assessment that the Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) products and e-liquids are safe to use and distribute.



The plaintiffs for the case are Mass Dynamics LLC, Boston Vapor LLC and Vick's Vape Shop.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people to not use e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as latest data suggests that the high-inducing component may play a role in causing respiratory illness.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 1, 2019
Haitian journalist shot in wrist in latest round of protests

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings