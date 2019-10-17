Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Venezuela and Libya elected to serve on the UN Human Rights Council

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 17, 2019 19:27
NEW YORK - Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said: "The Human Rights Council continues to abandon human rights and is now in the business of protecting dictators and war crimes. In Venezuela, a dictator starves his people, and in Libya there are camps that torture African migrants."

The ambassador added that "these countries are added to the Council's 'moral leadership,' as the body no longer hides its obsessive hostility to Israel, and legitimizes those who blatantly violate and act against its original mandate."


