The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 03:01
Venezuela on Saturday asked Brazil to hand over five military "deserters" who are suspected of involvement in a raid on a remote military outpost in southern Venezuela last weekend, officials said.
Separately Brazil's government said in a statement it was processing asylum claims from five deserting Venezuelan soldiers it had picked up earlier in the week. The government did not mention the Dec. 22 raid, but a Brazilian military source said the soldiers were suspected of involvement in the attack.One Venezuelan soldier died in the attack on the garrison in Bolivar state, near the Brazil border. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said three suspects were detained on Saturday, after several arrests last week, and that the government recovered 111 of the 120 rifles and eight of the nine grenade launchers that were stolen.
Maduro initially accused Colombia, Peru and Brazil - all governed by fierce critics of his socialist government - of complicity with the attack, which all three countries denied. But he said on Saturday he expected Brazil would hand the five suspects over to "comply with international law."
"A military deserter who enters another country and is detained should be handed over immediately," Maduro said in a state television address. "Sooner rather than later, these terrorists will be in the hands of Venezuelan justice."
Venezuela is undergoing a deep economic crisis marked by high inflation, rolling blackouts and rising child malnutrition.
The government last week said it had detained a former national guard member in connection with the raid, who was among hundreds of soldiers who deserted to Colombia earlier this year during a failed effort by the opposition to bring in humanitarian aid. Some of those soldiers have said they are prepared to take up arms to bring down Maduro.
Australian PM announces compensation for volunteer firefighters
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 02:32 AM
Newly renovated Big Ben will ring in London New Year
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 02:22 AM
Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 01:27 AM
N. Korea's Kim holds plenary ahead of deadline for US nuclear agreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 12:21 AM
Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 12:00 AM
Five killed, four injured in small plane crash in Louisiana
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 11:59 PM
Driver stopped, found with 4.5 times the permitted amount of alcohol
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 10:47 PM
40-year-old moderately injured while riding scooter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 10:43 PM
Libya's NOC considers evacuating Zawiya refinery staff due to fighting nearby
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 09:11 PM
Seven injured in car crash between three vehicles in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 07:34 PM
Miri Regev: No ruse under Netanyahu will be accepted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 06:35 PM
Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oilfield - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 05:54 PM
28-year-old moderately injured after stabbing attack in Kfar Kanna
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 04:08 PM
Algeria names Abdelaziz Djerad as its new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 03:11 PM
Algeria names Abdelaziz Djerad as its new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 02:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by