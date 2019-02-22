Venezuela crisis could spark surge in infectious diseases - study

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is accelerating the re-emergence of malaria, Chagas disease, dengue, Zika and other dangerous infectious diseases and threatens to jeopardize 20 years of public health gains, experts warned on Thursday.





In a review published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, researchers said the worsening epidemics could spread beyond Venezuela's borders, potentially causing a regional public health emergency.

"As well as the return of measles and other vaccine-preventable infectious diseases, the continued upsurge in malaria could soon become uncontrollable," said Martin Llewellyn, a doctor and senior lecturer at Britain's Glasgow University who led the review with researchers from Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil and Ecuador.

He said that with its health care system collapsing and a dramatic drop in public health programs and disease surveillance, vector-borne diseases - those transmitted by insects such as mosquitoes and ticks - are on the rise and have spread into new territories across Venezuela.

The country was declared by the World Health Organization to have eradicated malaria in 1961.

Llewellyn's team analyzed published and unpublished data and found that between 2010 and 2015, Venezuela saw an estimated 359 percent rise in malaria cases. This was followed by a 71 percent rise between 2016 and 2017 because of a decline in mosquito-control activities and shortages in medication.

The review also found the crisis is having dramatic effects on other vector-borne diseases in Venezuela. Active transmission of Chagas disease, for example, is the highest seen in 20 years, and incidence of dengue fever has risen more than five-fold.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



