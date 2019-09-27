Venezuelan opposition calls UN human rights mission 'tremendous impulse'

NEW YORK - Venezuelan opposition politician Julio Borges said on Friday the announcement of a United Nations Human Rights Council international fact-finding mission to document violations in Venezuela is a "tremendous impulse" to denounce and punish rights violations in his country.





Borges, speaking at a press conference in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said a European Union decision to sanction more Venezuelan officials close to President Nicolas Maduro is "very important" but "more is needed."

