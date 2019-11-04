Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths - state media

By REUTERS
November 4, 2019 09:54
Police in Vietnam have arrested eight people in relation to the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck near London last week, state media said on Monday.

"Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain," said Nghe An province police chief Nguyen Huu Cau, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

On Friday, Vietnamese police arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident.


