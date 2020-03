Vietnam

has sent tens of thousands of people to quarantine camps as waves of overseas citizens return home to escape a coronavirus pandemic spreading in Europe and the United States.

By Thursday, those quarantined numbered 44,955, including nearly half in military-run centers, down about 15% from Monday's figure, official data showed, as many among the first influx to return home early in March were discharged.

"All passengers undergo quick screening," a medical official at Hanoi's Noi Bai airport told Reuters.

"Those with symptoms are taken to hospital, and the rest are sent to quarantine camps, where they will share a room with 10 to 20 others on the same flight."