Vietnam says coronavirus epidemic to hurt farm produce exports

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 11:35
Vietnam's government said on Monday the coronavirus epidemic will hurt its farm produce exports to China, the Southeast Asian country's largest trading partner.
The government said last week that cross-border trade between Vietnam and China was "not encouraged" and on Sunday announced it would ban all flights to and from China over coronavirus concerns.
"Limited transport activities will hinder farm produce transactions between companies from the two countries," the government said in a statement.
As of Sunday night, 175 trucks carrying 3,500 tonnes of dragon fruit were stuck at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son, the government said.
Exports of milk and seafood have also faced trouble as Chinese importers have postponed taking deliveries, the government added.
Vietnam confirmed an additional three cases of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the country's total to eight cases.
Iran will not have bilateral talks with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:31 AM
Russia says was not warned about Turkey's operations in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:27 AM
Turkey sees Syrian forces as 'targets' around its Idlib posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:15 AM
China says US creating, spreading fear after coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:11 AM
Hamas-affiliated detainee attacks guard at Ofer Prison
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 10:11 AM
Britain vows tougher rules for terror convicts after latest London attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:00 AM
Erdogan says retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:58 AM
Russia to start evacuating citizens from Wuhan, stops passenger trains to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:18 AM
Naftali Bennett to fly to US and meet Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 09:10 AM
Japan will make utmost efforts to keep virus from affecting Olympic Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:07 AM
El Al flight to Prague makes unplanned landing in Cyprus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 08:54 AM
US disinfectant maker boosts output as China hospitals battle virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 08:10 AM
US will send more flights to bring back citizens from Hubei province
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 07:56 AM
Four Golani soldiers lightly injured during drill
  • By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
  • 02/03/2020 07:41 AM
Coronavirus: 11th case confirmed in the US
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 05:53 AM
