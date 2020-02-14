The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam turns away cruise ship over coronavirus fears - state media

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 13:46
HANOI - Vietnam has turned away a German-owned cruise ship with more than 1,000 passengers on board over fears of coronavirus infections on board, state media reported on Friday.
Authorities in Quang Ninh province, home to the UNESCO world heritage site Ha Long Bay, decided on Tuesday not to allow passengers of the ship AIDAvita to disembark on Thursday, the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported."The vessel has docked in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, which have all reported coronavirus cases," VNA said.
"Not allowing AIDIvita's passengers to disembark is just a temporary solution to prevent the intrusion of diseases," VNA cited a local official as saying.
Germany's AIDA Cruises, the owner of the AIDAvita, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AIDA Cruises is a subsidiary of Miami-based Carnival Corp.
The cruise liner left the Philippines port of Coron on Feb. 10 bound for Vietnam via the South China Sea, according to data published by the Marine Traffic ship tracking website.
It had been scheduled to visit Ha Long Bay, in northern Vietnam, on Saturday, then proceed to the Vietnamese ports of Da Nang, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City from Feb. 16-20, according to CruiseMapper, a website which tracks cruise ships.
As of Friday evening, the AIDAvita was 176 km (109 miles) south of the Thai capital Bangkok, according to Marine Traffic.
Passengers on another Carnival Corp cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries, including Thailand, over coronavirus fears before they began to disembark in Cambodia on Friday.
The coronavirus has killed more than 1,380 people, almost all in China where the outbreak originated, with one each in Hong Kong, the Philippines and Japan.
Turkey says to export fast-results coronavirus detection kit
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 12:37 PM
Russia hints at Belarus joining in a unified state for oil deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 12:26 PM
US Attorney General says Trump's 'tweets' make his job 'impossible'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/14/2020 09:28 AM
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet on Sunday amid Syria tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 09:19 AM
1,716 health workers in China infected with Coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 09:01 AM
Fake WHO flyers published warning stay away from Chinese American business
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 08:33 AM
China stocks set for first weekly gain in four as virus deaths drop
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 07:36 AM
Japan to step up coronavirus containment after first fatality
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 04:53 AM
20 gunmen kill Honduran policemen to free senior MS-13 gang leader
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 04:02 AM
Nigeria's army burns villages in fight against Islamist forces - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 02:16 AM
4,823 new coronavirus cases confirmed in China's Hubei province
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 02:04 AM
Israel launches airstrikes in Damascus – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/14/2020 12:12 AM
Donald Trump: peace deal with the Taliban is likely
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 09:24 PM
Saudi FM: No plans for meeting between Netanyahu and crown prince
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/13/2020 06:01 PM
US-Taliban negotiates possibility of 7 day reduction in violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 04:38 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by