Vietnam's coronavirus cases climb to 15, baby infected

Vietnam confirmed another case of the new coronavirus on Tuedsay, bringing its total to 15, the health ministry said.The latest case is a three-month-old baby, infected by her grandmother, who tested positive for the virus on Feb. 9, the ministry said in a statement.It said 10 out of 15 confirmed case are from the northern province of Vinh Phuc.Vietnam has made plans to quarantine hundreds of its citizens returning from China, including 950 at military camps outside Hanoi, and another 900 at temporary facilties on the Vietnam-China border.