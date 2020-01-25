The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 25, 2020 21:05
Chinese communities around the world greeted the Year of the Rat on Saturday with dances and parades, although celebrations were marred by worries about the coronavirus outbreak that has upended Lunar New Year festivities in China.
In Sydney, which welcomed in the year with golden rat statues set up at the entrance to its downtown Chinatown precinct, authorities said crowds might be smaller than usual.
"We don't know if quite as many people will come this year because of the coronavirus and I'd like to especially acknowledge Wuhan city government," said Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, referring to the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the virus.
Some 100 community events were planned across Sydney until Feb. 11, including dragon boat races and the annual lunar lantern display. Last year, the festivities in the city, home to a large and growing Chinese population, attracted 1.5 million people.
In Manila, and in London's brightly decorated Chinatown, some revelers wore protective face masks.
'FRIGHTENING'
For China's 1.4 billion people, the holiday is the most important of the year and millions of people travel thousands of miles back to their hometowns to gather with family and friends.
But China, seeking to control the spread of the illness, canceled many large-scale celebrations of the holiday, closed part of the Great Wall and suspended public transport in many cities, stranding millions.
Chinese state television's traditional Lunar New Year extravaganza on Friday paid tribute to the people of Wuhan and to medical staff fighting the coronavirus crisis.
Many events, such as making offerings at temples, wandering around at outdoor festival fairs, and even family reunion dinners at restaurants, have been canceled as public gatherings were discouraged.
Young people posted on social media appeals to reduce family gatherings or to at least wear masks when greeting one another with New Year's wishes, which is typically seen as disrespectful in the Chinese culture.
In Wuhan, the most affected city, the mood was nervous.
"There's so much news, so much data, every 10 minutes there's an update, it's frightening, especially for people like us in a severely hit area," Lily Jin, 30, a resident of the city, told Reuters.
In Thailand, Zhao Xiaoli, a tour guide from Eastern China's Anhui province, said that precautions have been taken.
"(We have advised tourists to) avoid crowded places, take care of personal hygiene, and go to see a doctor immediately if they show symptoms of flu, fever and coughs," he said.
On the other side of the globe, people in Mexico City's Chinatown celebrated on Friday evening. One reveler, acupuncture student Froylan de Hilario, struck an optimistic note.
"Ten years ago in Mexico we had the H1N1 flu and we weren't as advanced in medical matters," he said. "In China there is a lot of technology in medical matters."
Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport - Mehr news
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:28 PM
French car maker Peugeot to repatriate staff from China's Wuhan area
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:02 PM
Saudi wealth fund in talks to buy Newcastle United for 340 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 08:23 PM
Netanyahu: 'Trump deal is a once-in-history opportunity'
Lebanese security fire water cannons at protesters breaching barricade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 07:31 PM
Malaysia confirms fourth case of coronavirus infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:54 PM
Coronavirus patients arrived in France without symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:33 PM
China's Didi says to halt inter-city services to and from Beijing, Jan 26
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:31 PM
Toddler dies after being run over by family member in Tel Sheva
  • By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV, ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 01/25/2020 05:56 PM
China says confirms total of 1,372 cases from coronavirus outbreak - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 05:40 PM
Explosives found tied to balloons in Kibbutz Be'eri
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/25/2020 04:54 PM
China to halt all group tours as it seeks to halt virus spread- state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 04:29 PM
Russia in talks with China to help its citizens leave Wuhan - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 03:57 PM
Thai airport says still limiting virus scans as 7th patient reported
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 03:22 PM
France plans evacuation of French nationals from Wuhan, China - SCMP
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 03:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by