Visitors pay respects to Nechama Rivlin as coffin arrives at Jerusalem Theater

The coffin on First Lady Nechama Rivlin lies at the Jerusalem Theater..
(photo credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)
The coffin of Israel's late First Lady, Nechama Rivlin arrived at The Jerusalem Theater on Wednesday afternoon, giving citizens a chance to pay their respects prior to the funeral at 6 p.m.
Her coffin will lie in state at the theater until 5 p.m. From there it will be taken to Mount Herzl, which will be her final resting place.Visitors started arriving at the theater from 2 p.m. hoping to take a few minutes to grieve her loss and thank her for her service.
Rivlin died on Tuesday following complications from a lung transplant. She was just one day shy of her 74th birthday.
