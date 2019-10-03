Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump for N.Korea talks

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 18:18
   Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised Donald Trump for what he said was the U.S. president's historic move to enter into talks with North Korea to defuse nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Trump held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last year and a second one in February, although the talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear programs then stalled.

The United States and North Korea are set to hold fresh nuclear talks on Oct. 5.


