Voting in embassies to begin Tuesday night

Ambassadors and other emissaries abroad will already begin voting in the March 2 election on Tuesday, starting with Israel's embassy in Wellington, New Zealand. There are some 5000 Israelis abroad who have the right to vote by absentee at 96 embassies and consulates. Israel does not have absentee balloting for other Israelis. The voting abroad will conclude on Thursday at Israel's consulates in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The turnout among Israelis abroad was 76% in the April election and 69% in September.