Voting starts in Tunisian presidential election

By REUTERS
September 15, 2019 10:38
Tunisians began casting votes in an unpredictable presidential election with no overwhelming front-runner on Sunday, with the young democracy's economic ills dominating the agenda.

While foreign attention, especially in Arab countries, is focused on the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, many Tunisians are watching the fate of media mogul Nabil Karoui, running from behind bars on suspicion of tax evasion, which he denies.


