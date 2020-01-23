US Vice Pres. Mike Pence visits the Western Wall with Netanyahu - video

Watch as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Western Wall along with US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday ahead of their planned meeting at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.Pence arrived in Israel to participate at the central ceremony of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum taking place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.Iran will be at the center of Netanyahu’s planned meeting with Pence.Pence and Netanyahu were greeted by the Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai Eliav, as well as US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Israeli Ambassador to the US Mr. Ron Dermer, and NSC Director Mr. Meir Ben-Shabbat.The Vice President and the Prime Minister signed the Western Wall guestbook, stating that they pray for welfare of Jerusalem.