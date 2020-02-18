The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

WHO chief: 92 human-to-human coronavirus cases in 12 states outside China

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 18:39
There have been 92 cases of human-to-human spread of the coronavirus in 12 countries outside China but the World Health Organization does not have the data to make comparisons with China, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.
He said the WHO had not seen sustained local transmission except in specific cases, such as on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.
China has reported 72,528 cases to WHO including 1,850 deaths as of Tuesday morning, Tedros said.
Man jumps onto train tracks at Ben-Gurion Airport, killed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 06:25 PM
Trump slams China trade restrictions, says national security is no excuse
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 05:26 PM
Chanel, Prada cancel fashion shows in Asia due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 05:07 PM
French drugmaker Sanofi to partner with US agency for coronavirus vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 05:03 PM
Israel to expand Gaza fishing zone to 15 nautical miles - COGAT
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 04:56 PM
Ashraf Ghani wins Afghanistan presidential poll – election commission
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 04:52 PM
UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 03:56 PM
Russian on board 'Diamond Princess' diagnosed with coronavirus – embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 03:54 PM
Gunman kills ex-wife at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 02:12 PM
US-Taliban agreement to cut violence will start in next five days
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 01:57 PM
U.N. rights boss denounces attacks, deaths in northwest Syria bombings
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 01:07 PM
Two women found dead at home in Afula
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/18/2020 12:05 PM
Japan: 88 more people from Diamond Princess diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 11:27 AM
Iran's judiciary says jailed German freed, returned home
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 11:00 AM
One Ukrainian soldier killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 10:46 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by