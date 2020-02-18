WHO chief: 92 human-to-human coronavirus cases in 12 states outside China

He said the WHO had not seen sustained local transmission except in specific cases, such as on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

There have been 92 cases of human-to-human spread of the coronavirus in 12 countries outside China but the World Health Organization does not have the data to make comparisons with China, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.China has reported 72,528 cases to WHO including 1,850 deaths as of Tuesday morning, Tedros said.