WHO chief says no need to halt travel to beat China virus

"We call on all countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent," he told the WHO executive board, reiterating his earlier message.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday there was no need for measures that "unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade" in trying to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 361 people in China.".. global connectiveness is a weakness in this outbreak but it is also our greatest strength."