WHO chief says no need to halt travel to beat China virus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 12:11
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday there was no need for measures that "unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade" in trying to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 361 people in China.
"We call on all countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent," he told the WHO executive board, reiterating his earlier message.
".. global connectiveness is a weakness in this outbreak but it is also our greatest strength."
Turkey says its overnight death toll up to six in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:46 PM
Israeli patient with possible coronavirus symptoms reported in Bnei Berak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 01:43 PM
Weinstein defense expected to further challenge rape accuser's testimony
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:43 PM
Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejects Trump peace plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:37 PM
Pressure over French detainees will bring no results
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:32 PM
China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:30 PM
Russia still concerned by militant attacks in Syria's Idlib - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:28 PM
Chinese cerebral palsy victim dies after caretaker quarantined for virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:27 PM
Hong Kong suspends 10 border checkpoints with mainland China in bid to curb virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:59 AM
Vietnam says coronavirus epidemic to hurt farm produce exports
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:35 AM
Iran will not have bilateral talks with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:31 AM
Russia says was not warned about Turkey's operations in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:27 AM
Turkey sees Syrian forces as 'targets' around its Idlib posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:15 AM
Hamas-affiliated detainee attacks guard at Ofer Prison
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 10:11 AM
Britain vows tougher rules for terror convicts after latest London attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:00 AM
