WJC leader Ronald Lauder: World Jewry stands with Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 21:42
World Jewish Congress [WJC] leader Ronald Lauder said on Tuesday that “World Jewry, the WJC, stands firmly in support of the Israeli Government and the IDF in its just war against terror.”

Lauder added that “we are all with you in the safe rooms, in our hearts and in our souls.”


