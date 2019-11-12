WJC leader Ronald Lauder: World Jewry stands with Israel

World Jewish Congress [WJC] leader Ronald Lauder said on Tuesday that “World Jewry, the WJC, stands firmly in support of the Israeli Government and the IDF in its just war against terror.”



Lauder added that “we are all with you in the safe rooms, in our hearts and in our souls.”



