I tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling well- fortunate to only show mild symptoms, but I am capable of spreading it. All of us are united in our fight to stop this spread and keep everyone safe/healthy. I will do my part, and I hope you do too. — Sydney Wiese (@swiesebaby24) March 27, 2020

Sydney Wiese is the first WNBA player to test positive for coronavirus."The symptoms I showed were loss of taste and smell. They are newer symptoms but they ARE symptoms," Wise wrote in a Twitter thread about her experiences and symptoms.Wise played for Israeli team A.S. Ramat Hasharon in the 2018/19 off season.