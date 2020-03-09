The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Wall Street trade halted as S&P 500 falls 7%

By REUTERS  
MARCH 9, 2020 15:43
Trading on U.S. stock exchanges was halted immediately after opening on Monday, as the S&P 500 fell 7%, triggering an automatic 15 minute cutout put in place after the 2008-9 financial crisis.
Gaza free of coronavirus, but stepping up precautions
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 04:54 PM
Five new coronavirus cases in the West Bank
First coronavirus case detected at EU Commission
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 04:45 PM
Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Afghan inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 04:12 PM
Home near Netanyahu's residence blows up
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 04:08 PM
Coronavirus cases in Netherlands rises to 321
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 03:14 PM
2 US military members killed in north-central Iraq – Pentagon
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 02:58 PM
700 Jerusalem students, 14 teachers from Nazareth put in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 02:38 PM
UAE reports 14 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 59
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 02:01 PM
Senator Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for 2020 presidential nomination
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 01:35 PM
Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch-lighting ceremony to be held without spectators
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 01:32 PM
Coronavirus kills 237 in Iran, 7,161 infected - Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 01:04 PM
Anyone entering Israel from Egypt requires isolation - Ministry of Health
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 01:02 PM
Germany says to help companies hit by coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 12:54 PM
Sudanese PM survives assassination attempt
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 11:57 AM
