Walmart says no change in company firearms sales policy since El Paso shooting

By REUTERS
August 5, 2019 19:03
Walmart Inc, the largest firearms retailer in the country, said on Monday there has been no change in company policy on firearms sales after two mass shootings over the weekend.

The company has issued no directives to stores around the country to change its policy, spokesman Randy Hargrove told Reuters.

Walmart stopped selling assault-style rifles in 2015 and raised the minimum age for gun purchases from 18 to 21 in 2018.


