The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Warren wins coveted Iowa endorsement for Democratic nomination

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2020 03:19
The Des Moines Register newspaper endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in the crowded race for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination late on Saturday, a coveted show of support that could boost her campaign in the state's first-in-the-nation caucus on Feb. 3.
Iowa's caucuses are the first nominating contests in presidential election cycles, giving the largely rural, Midwestern state an outsized role in choosing standard-bearers from each party.
"I just heard about it and I'm delighted," Warren told supporters after an event in Muscatine, Iowa. "It really means a lot to me."
Warren, the Register's choice, is a progressive who backs a single-payer healthcare system and reforms throughout the nation's economic, political and criminal justice systems.
In its endorsement, the newspaper said Warren would "push an unequal America in the right direction."
But the Register's editorial board went on to insist that Warren, viewed by some as too far left, is no radical.
"The senior U.S. senator from Massachusetts is not the radical some perceive her to be," the newspaper said. "She was a registered Republican until 1996. She is a capitalist."
In an Iowa poll released on Saturday by the New York Times, Warren came in third among Democratic voters, behind fellow progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. The Register's endorsement was the second high profile nod from a major newspaper this week. The New York Times endorsed her this week along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, offering Warren for progressives and Klobuchar for those who prefer a more moderate approach.
In Muscatine, where Klobuchar was set to speak at a campaign event soon after an appearance by Warren, Dick Paul, 68, said he is leaning toward supporting Klobuchar because she has deep experience in government and "lots of good common sense."
"I don't pay much attention to endorsements," Paul said. "I don't think it will make a difference."
About 45 minutes after the announcement, Warren's campaign sent an email to supporters, sharing the news and asking for donations to help push turnout on caucus night.
"As exciting as these endorsements are, they won't mean anything if we don't do the work on the ground to turn out our supporters on February 3," the email said.
While Donald Trump, an incumbent who enjoys high favorability ratings within his party, is expected to handily win the Republican nomination, the Democratic field remains wide open, with five candidates leading a pack that started with more that two dozen contenders.
Top finishers in Iowa's nominating contests frequently go on to lead their parties in the final election match-up.
China's Hubei province reports 13 new coronavirus deaths - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 02:45 AM
Canada identifies first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 01:58 AM
Doctor at Soroka Hospital commits suicide: 4th suicide in year and a half
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 12:17 AM
Several countries have breached arms embargo agreed at Libya summit-UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 12:16 AM
Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport - Mehr news
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:28 PM
Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:05 PM
French car maker Peugeot to repatriate staff from China's Wuhan area
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:02 PM
Saudi wealth fund in talks to buy Newcastle United for 340 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 08:23 PM
Netanyahu: 'Trump deal is a once-in-history opportunity'
Lebanese security fire water cannons at protesters breaching barricade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 07:31 PM
Malaysia confirms fourth case of coronavirus infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:54 PM
Coronavirus patients arrived in France without symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:33 PM
China's Didi says to halt inter-city services to and from Beijing, Jan 26
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:31 PM
Toddler dies after being run over by family member in Tel Sheva
  • By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV, ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 01/25/2020 05:56 PM
China says confirms total of 1,372 cases from coronavirus outbreak - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 05:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by