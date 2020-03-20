The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Washington state reports 8 more deaths due to coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 20, 2020 02:10
Washington state on Thursday reported eight more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the death toll there to 74, the most of any US state. The majority of those deaths have come in the Seattle area, clustered around a long-term nursing care facility in the suburb of Kirkland where the respiratory illness first surfaced in the United States.
Washington state has confirmed more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 statewide, prompting Governor Jay Inslee to sign legislation this week approving $200 million in emergency funds intended to slow the spread of the disease.
At least 199 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, where the number of confirmed cases has surged past 12,000.
China reports zero local coronavirus cases for second day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:22 AM
Haiti declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:14 AM
FDA says no scientific evidence that ibuprofen worsens coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:07 AM
California urges Trump to send Navy hospital ship to LA 'immediately'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 01:29 AM
Bolsonaro expects coronavirus outbreak to peak in 3 to 4 months
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 01:27 AM
Argentina announces obligatory quarantine to fight coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 01:10 AM
Panama to suspend all international flights on Sunday due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 12:43 AM
Coronavirus treatment touted by Trump in short supply
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 12:02 AM
Militant attack kills about 30 Malian soldiers -army
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2020 10:24 PM
Defense Ministry purchases 2,500 ventilators
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/19/2020 10:23 PM
Association for Civil Rights in Israel lauds court’s surveillance ruling
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/19/2020 10:01 PM
Netanyahu: Emergency warrants will be approved on Thursday night
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/19/2020 09:17 PM
30,000 Palestinian workers to remain in Israel due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/19/2020 09:06 PM
Number of coronavirus deaths in UK rises to 144, up 40% in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2020 08:57 PM
France reports another huge spike in coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2020 08:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by