Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

We are unaware of alleged assistance in Baghdadi operation - RIA

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 17:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



MOSCOW - The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday it was not aware of any assistance that Russia had allegedly provided to the U.S. air forces in the operation that targeted Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, state-run RIA news agency reported.

"We are unaware of any alleged assistance to the flying of U.S. aviation into the airspace of the Idlib de-escalation zone during this operation," Major-General Igor Konashenkov was quoted by RIA as saying.

President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday that al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria and thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq for their support.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 27, 2019
Yisrael Beytenu negotiation leader: We advocate for a unity gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings