"We want detail," senior EU official tells Brexit Britain

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 12:20
BRUSSELS  - The European Union is awaiting detailed proposals from London on Brexit, a senior official in Brussels said, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pursued efforts to persuade the bloc's leaders to change the terms of the divorce.


Johnson met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, is lunching with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and will meet European Council President Donald Tusk face on Sunday on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France.

"We want detail," said the senior EU official speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the G7 summit. He added Tusk would be "in listening mode" when he meets Johnson.


