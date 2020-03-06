West Bank and Gaza border crossings due to close on Purim

Border crossings between Israel and the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be closed for Purim due in accordance with security assessments, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit."In accordance with security assessments and state guidance, a general close of the border crossings in the West Bank and Gaza areas will be closed," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.Although the crossings will be closed between early Sunday morning March 8 and Wednesday night March 11, humanitarian and medical supplies, as well as those in emergency situations will still be allowed to pass. Additionally, the Kerem Shalom crossing will only be closed on March 10.