The White House announced on Twitter that President Donald Trump left Washington and is on his way to New York for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.





President @realDonaldTrump is wheels up for New York, where he will hold meetings and address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly this week! #UNGA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 22, 2019

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });