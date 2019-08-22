Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

White House backs off plan to cut foreign aid - source

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 20:50
WASHINGTON - The White House will not move forward with a plan to cut billions of dollars from congressionally approved foreign aid budget, a source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

It was not clear why the White House changed tack. Members of Congress, including some of Trump’s fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, have been pushing back against repeated Trump administration efforts to cut the amount of money Washington spends on foreign aid.


