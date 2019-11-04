Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

White House budget officials to defy U.S. House panel's requests for testimony

REUTERS
November 4, 2019
Three officials in the White House Office of Management and Budget will not appear for interviews this week sought by the U.S. House of Representatives as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, an administration official said.

Russ Vought, the budget office's acting director, will defy a subpoena seeking his deposition testimony on Wednesday, the official said.Two associate directors of the budget office, Michael Duffey and Brian McCormack, will also not appear for depositions, the official said.


