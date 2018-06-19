June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
White House deputy chief of staff to resign -White House officials

By REUTERS
June 19, 2018 23:56
WASHINGTON - White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin, who led the US advance team for President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, is resigning, White House officials said on Tuesday.

Hagin, who plans to return to the private sector after entertaining a couple of jobs in other government agencies, is stepping down on July 6, the officials said.

“Joe Hagin has been a huge asset to my administration. He planned and executed the longest and one of the most historic foreign trips ever made by a president, and he did it all perfectly. We will miss him in the office and even more on the road. I am thankful for his remarkable service to our great country," Trump said in a statement.


