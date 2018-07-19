White House rejects Putin proposal to interview U.S. citizens

Breaking news.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has rejected a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russian investigators be allowed to question US citizens, including former ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul, the White House said on Thursday.
"It is a proposal made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "Hopefully, President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt."
Putin said after a summit with Trump in Helsinki on Monday that he might be willing to let US Justice Department investigators question 12 Russians charged with interfering with the 2016 US election if the United States agreed to let Russian investigators question several US citizens.