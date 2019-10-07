Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

White House says U.S. not involved in Turkish operation in Northern Syria

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 06:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - U.S. armed forces will not be involved or support a planned Turkish operation in northern Syria, the White House press secretary said on Sunday after a phone call between President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

U.S. forces "having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate' will no longer be in the immediate area," the press secretary said in a statement.Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years, according to the statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 7, 2019
Canada's Trudeau, recovering after blackface scandal, faces key debate

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings