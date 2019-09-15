Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

White House says U.S. ready to tap SPR, doesn't rule out Iran meeting

By REUTERS
September 15, 2019 16:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday the US Energy Department is prepared to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after attacks on Saudi oil facilities if needed to stabilize the global energy supply.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Conway also did not rule out a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Iran's leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, but said the attack "did not help" that prospect. The United States has blamed Iran for the attacks on Saturday.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 15, 2019
Graffiti sprayed on EU Israeli headquarters: German money kills Jews

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut