White House says ceasefire will "take time" at Syria-Turkey border

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 15:57
 WASHINGTON - Implementing a ceasefire will take time, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday as machine-gun fire, shelling and smoke were observed at the Syria-Turkey border one day after top U.S. officials announced a truce.

Asked about the fighting in the region despite the pause agreement, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News in an interview that the U.S. delegation was "successful in a ceasefire, but that takes time," adding that she would not discuss operations on the ground.


