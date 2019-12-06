The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

White House vows response to deadline in Donald Trump impeachment drive

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday asked the Judiciary Committee to draw up articles of impeachment - formal charges - against the Republican president.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 23:04
WASHINGTON - The White House promised to respond to a Friday deadline set by U.S. House of Representatives Democrats for President Donald Trump to decide whether to take part in proceedings as lawmakers consider what articles of impeachment to bring against him.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday asked the Judiciary Committee to draw up articles of impeachment - formal charges - against the Republican president. The committee could draft and recommend the articles by next Thursday and the full Democratic-led House could vote on them by Christmas.Pelosi in September launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump's request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face the president in the 2020 U.S. election.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat, has given Trump until 5 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Friday to decide whether he or his legal counsel will participate in upcoming committee proceedings by calling witnesses, introducing evidence and making a presentation. Committee Republicans have been given the same deadline to request witnesses, including any they might want to subpoena.
Asked if he expected the White House to respond to Nadler's request by the Friday deadline, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters, "I expect us to respond by the end of the day, yes." Gidley did not specify what the response would be.
Trump, who denied any wrongdoing, thus far has refused to cooperate with the inquiry and ordered current and former administration officials not to testify or provide documents demanded by House committees.
Nadler has scheduled a committee hearing for Monday. His committee is responsible for drafting articles of impeachment and would have to approve them before sending them to the full House for a vote.
Passage of formal charges would lead to a trial in the Republican-led Senate on whether to remove Trump from office. Senate Republicans have given little indication that they would support Trump's removal.
Pelosi accused Trump of abusing his power by asking a foreign government to interfere in an American election for his own political benefit at the expense of U.S. national security. The articles of impeachment could include abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice.
Democratic Representative Ted Lieu, a Judiciary Committee member, told reporters that if Trump opts not to participate in the inquiry, "it will be a problem for the White House because if they had exculpatory evidence, they would present it. We're giving them every opportunity to do that."
Republicans accuse Democrats of conducting a politically motivated witch hunt aimed at ousting Trump using an unfair impeachment process. Asked if it would be in the White House's interest to take part in Monday's hearing, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told Reuters, "Not if it isn't a fair process."
The probe is focusing on a July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter, and into a discredited theory promoted by Trump and his allies that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.
Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was vice president. Trump has accused the Bidens of corruption. They have denied wrongdoing and the allegations have not been substantiated.
Democrats also have accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391 million in congressionally approved security aid to Ukraine - a vulnerable U.S. ally facing Russian aggression - and holding back a coveted White House meeting with Zelenskiy as leverage to pressure Kiev into investigating the Bidens.
Lawmakers and congressional aides said Judiciary Committee Democrats were drafting articles of impeachment with input from people including Pelosi and the heads of five other House committees that have investigated Trump.
A question facing Judiciary Committee Democrats as they hold Saturday and Sunday meetings is whether to craft a separate article of impeachment accusing Trump of obstruction of justice relating to his actions to impede the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, as detailed in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Another option would be to use Mueller's findings to support articles that accuse Trump more broadly of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
"That's something that we'll decide this weekend," said Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Judiciary Committee Democrat, who said Mueller's findings show a pattern of misconduct that Trump repeated in his dealings with Ukraine.
Representative Joe Cunningham, a centrist Democrat, indicated he preferred that Mueller's report not be a focus in the articles of impeachment, saying, "I never jumped to pursue impeachment based on that report. I think the allegations on the Ukraine issue are significantly different."
Democratic Representative Jackie Speier, a member of the House Intelligence Committee that held a series of impeachment hearings, said she did not think the articles of impeachment should be widened to include issues stemming from the Russian election interference investigation.
Senior UK diplomat resigns: I will not 'peddle half-truths' over Brexit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:59 PM
Patrick Air Force Base says all clear after bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:45 PM
White House refuses to participate in impeachment hearings
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:33 PM
Canada police arrest man previously detained in Turkey for joining ISIS
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:26 PM
US lawmakers near deal on massive must-pass annual defense policy bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:14 PM
Boris Johnson: UK will have time to strike trade deals after Brexit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:08 PM
At least eight killed in Kenya in suspected Islamist militant attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 09:40 PM
Qatar says there have been talks with Saudi Arabia -Al Jazeera
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 08:20 PM
Gunmen kill 6 people near protest site in central Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 08:07 PM
US recorded 15 cases of measles over the past month
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:13 PM
US has not yet decided whether to hold UN meeting on North Korea rights abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:08 PM
Russia calls new U.S. sanctions over hacking a 'propaganda attack'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:07 PM
Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:02 PM
U.S. imposes sanctions on four Iraqis over human rights, corruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:00 PM
Teenager who threw boy from London Tate Modern platform admits attempted murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 06:41 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by