White House's Bolton: NKorea nuclear program can be dismantled in year

WASHINGTON- White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday he believed the bulk of North Korea's nuclear program could be dismantled within a year.
Bolton also told CBS's "Face the Nation" that Washington was going into nuclear negotiations aware of Pyongyang's failure to live up to its promises in the past.
"There's not any starry-eyed feeling among the group doing this," he said. "We're well aware of what the North Koreans have done in the past."