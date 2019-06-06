Who is the richest Israeli? Miriam Adelson

Miriam Adelson at the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Who is the richest Israeli?
According to The Marker, in the past year, Miriam Adelson, 73, has earned that title.
An Israeli citizen, she has an estimated value of $22 billion. Most of the amount is made up of stock shares that her husband, Sheldon Adelson, gifted her last year. The Adelson Foundation pours hundreds of millions of dollars in donations to various causes in Israel and the United States.
According to The Marker, Miriam Adelson has been more in the spotlight in recent months because her husband is suffering from blood cancer.
In 2018, Miriam Adelson took over as CEO of the free Hebrew daily Yisrael Hayom
.
She has been outspoken on political issues in Israel, including supporting the controversial Nation-State Law.
Adelson was born and raised in Tel Aviv. She studied internal medicine at Tel Aviv University. When she lived in Israel, she worked at a local hospital. After getting a divorce from her first husband, she moved to the States and began working in drug rehabilitation. She treated Sheldon Adelson's son, who later died of an overdose. Eventually, she and Sheldon became a couple.
The second richest Jew is worth several million less. Roman Abramovich, 52, best known as the owner of the Chelsea Football Club in England, is estimated to be worth $13 billion, according to The Marker.
No. 3 is Eyal Ofer, the owner of Global Holdings, an international real estate firm, and the Zodiac Group, a shipping company. his estimated worth, according to The Marker, is $10.7 billion.
