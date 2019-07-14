Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Widespread power outage reported in parts of Manhattan

"We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan," tweeted Con Edison, the power company in New York City. "We will share more information as it comes in."

By
July 14, 2019 03:57
1 minute read.
New York city panorama with tall skyscrapers skyline landscape

New York city panorama with tall skyscrapers. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
A major power outage struck midtown Manhattan and part of the Upper West Side of the New York City borough on Saturday evening, according to NBC 4 New York.

The outage affected businesses and subway lines and stations in the area, with 42,000 outages reported by Con Edison on the company's Twitter profile. The affected area stretched from 40th street to Columbus Circle, according to NBC 4 New York.

At the Columbus Circle subway station police directed passengers to leave the station due to the power outage, tweeted NBC News.



"We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan," tweeted Con Edison. "We will share more information as it comes in."

"We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side," tweeted the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. "Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates."

Large parts of Rockefeller Center remained without power as well from about 7 p.m. New York time.

NBC News retweeted a photo of a darkened studio at Rockefeller Center broadcasting NBC Nightly News on backup generators.



The signs at Radio City Music Hall went dark as well, according to NBC 4 New York. Footage of Times Square on CNN showed that many of the lights were out in the usually brightly lit area.

NBC News tweeted that the power outage is believed to have been caused by a transformer fire at 54th St. and West End Ave.

The power outage was attributed to a manhole fire earlier in the evening, in a tweet by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

