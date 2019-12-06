The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Wildfires approach Sydney, Australian firefighters worried

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 06:15
Firefighters battled to contain nearly 150 fires burning in New South Wales state on Friday as strong winds fanned the flames and again shrouded Sydney, Australia's biggest city, in hazardous smoke.
Bushfires have killed at least four people and destroyed more than 680 homes since the start of November. Fires are still burning in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland states.

While nearly 150 blazes were alight across Australia's east coast, New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said authorities were particularly concerned about eight fires now at emergency levels around Sydney, the state capital where about 5 million people live.

"They have the potential or are expected to spread further east, which unfortunately is getting into more populated areas, villages, communities, isolated rural areas, and other farming practices and businesses throughout the region," Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney.

Several fires to the northwest of the city had joined together to create one massive blaze, spreading with hot, dry winds, he said.

Bushfires are common in Australia, but this year's fire season has begun much earlier than usual, with temperatures soaring regularly above 40 degrees C (104°F) before the start of the southern summer and high winds scouring the drought-parched landscape.

Australia’s worst bushfires on record destroyed thousands of homes in Victoria in February 2009, killing 173 people and injuring 414 more.
Netanyahu lands in Tel Aviv following trip to Portugal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 06:35 AM
Three dead in black hawk helicopter crash in Minnesota
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 06:04 AM
Four suspected rapists shot dead by Indian police in Hyderabad
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 05:48 AM
Danny Danon: Further sanctions must be imposed on Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 03:46 AM
Myanmar to face genocide charges at UN's ICJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 02:48 AM
Over 3,000 sexual assault reports received by Uber in the US in 2018
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 02:10 AM
New evacuation order lifted in Texas city hit by chemical fire, explosion
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 02:00 AM
Avi Gabay: Gantz needs to compromise and form a unity government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 10:37 PM
Trump criticizes Iran over crackdown on protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 08:29 PM
Trump threatens trade action to spur NATO contributions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 08:28 PM
18-year-old falls to her death at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 07:23 PM
US House panel could vote on Trump impeachment by Dec 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 06:50 PM
Nancy Pelosi calls Donald Trump 'coward' for not addressing gun violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 06:49 PM
US House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 05:57 PM
Groups sue Trump administration over social media disclosure requirements
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 05:49 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by