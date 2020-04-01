Wimbledon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By REUTERS  
APRIL 1, 2020 18:52
The 2020 Wimbledon Championships have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club announced Wednesday.
This marks the first time Wimbledon has been canceled since World War II in 1945.
The Grand Slam grass-court tournament had been scheduled for June 29-July 12.
"It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be canceled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," read a statement on the Wimbledon website.
"Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen -- the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents -- as well as our broader responsibility to society's efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life."
Next year's event will be held from June 28-July 11, 2021.
