Two injured in the West Bank in suspected terror attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 25, 2019 16:45
A 20-year-old woman and a man were injured in a stabbing attack near Makabim Junction in the West Bank, Israeli sources reported on Wednesday.

The attack is suspected to terror-related. A 14-year-old suspect from the West Bank was arrested. 


