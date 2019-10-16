Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Woman charged in London with planning to bomb St Paul's cathedral

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 20:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - A woman appeared in court on Wednesday charged with terrorism offenses including scoping out St Paul's cathedral as a possible bomb target.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court to appear again at the Old Bailey court on Nov. 1, police said.Shaikh, of Hayes, west London, was charged with preparing terrorist acts between August and October this year including making contact with someone she believed could help her make explosives.

The preparations also included traveling to London and staying at a hotel to conduct reconnaissance, police added in a statement.

The statement of charges said she "noted the hotel’s suitability as a target for a bomb (and) attended St Paul’s to scope it, for security and for the best place to plant a second bomb."

She is also charged with preparing the words of a pledge of allegiance to Islamic State.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Italy condemns Turkey's offensive in Syria -president

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings