Woman in serious condition following car accident by Latrun
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 9, 2020 02:12
Two people were injured, one of which was a 45-year-old woman with multi-systemic injuries, in a car accident on Route 1 beside Latrun Junction.The man who was with her was lightly injured. They were both evacuated to Asaf Harofeh Hospital.
