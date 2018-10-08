Woman injured in the Barkan terror attack on path to recovery

Breaking news.
A woman who was injured during the Barkan Industrial Park terror attack on Sunday morning is on the path to recovery, Rabin Medical Center stated Monday morning.
The woman, who is in her 50's, was injured during the shooting attack in which two Israelis were killed.
The fatalities were identified as Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 29, of Rosh Haayin and Ziv Hajbi, 35, from Rishon Letzion.
The suspect, identified as Ashraf Walid Suleiman Naalwa, 23, from the village of Shuwaykah near the West Bank Palestinian city of Tulkarem, had no previous security related history, IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis told reporters.
Israeli security forces are still searching for Naalwa to question him.
