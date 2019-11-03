Woman shot to death at home near Gaza, Police hunts for missing husband

A 50-year-old woman from the Eshkol regional council was found dead in her home after she was shot to death on Sunday.



Police forces suspect that the woman was murdered by her husband, who owns a pistol, and that he is the one who shot her.The husband is missing and is not answering his phone as the police search for him, while further investigating the scene.



