The woman will be forcibly held in isolation for 8 hours or until an alternate decision is reached. A guard will be placed by her to prevent her from leaving isolation. "The forcible isolation order was given after it was made clear that no other options existed to prevent a risk to public health," said a statement by the Ministry of Health.

A woman suspected to be infected with the coronavirus was forcibly hospitalized in isolation at the Shiba Hospital after she refused to enter isolation on Thursday.